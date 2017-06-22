Walhalla touts fireworks on Independence Eve

Everyone has an invitation to be in Walhalla to celebrate the document that long ago declared the 13 original colonies to be independent of English rule. Walhalla’s official July 4 celebration will be an Independence Eve event at 6:30 Tuesday night, July 3 at the Walhalla Soccer Field—one block from Main Street. Civic and church groups will sell food such as hot dogs and hamburgers, tacos, and snow cones. On the field will be inflatable for kids to jump on. There will be space for a picnic blanket for fun with family and friends. R&J Live Sound will provide music so folks can dance. What Walhalla claims will be the best fireworks show in the area will begin around 9:30pm. Rain date for the fireworks is Friday July 7 approximately 9:30.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+