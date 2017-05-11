Walhallan accused of illegal rentry to U-S

A Walhalla man has been charged in a federal indictment with illegal re-entry to the United States. Announcement by the U-S Attorney’s Office in South Carolina identifies the accused as Jose Rolando Vasquez-Serrano, 40 years old. If convicted, the maximum penalty that would await Vasquez-Serrano is a fine of of $250,000.00 or two years in prison, or both. The case was investigated by agents with ICE- Homeland Security Investigations and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Max Cauthen of the Greenville Office.

