Walhallan accused of illegal rentry to U-S

 

 

A Walhalla man has been charged in a federal indictment with illegal re-entry to the United States.  Announcement by the U-S Attorney’s Office in South Carolina identifies the accused as Jose Rolando Vasquez-Serrano, 40 years old.  If convicted, the maximum penalty that would await Vasquez-Serrano is a fine of of $250,000.00 or two years in prison, or both.   The case was investigated by agents with ICE- Homeland Security Investigations and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Max Cauthen of the Greenville Office.

 