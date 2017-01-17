Walhallan chides Duncan for pro-gun vote

A Walhallan is taking to task the Third District representative for his pro-gun vote as a way to help hunters save their hearing. In a letter to Republican Jeff Duncan, former Oconee Democratic Chairwoman Maxie Duke is critical of the House vote to ease rules governing silencers. Duke says, “My brothers were hunters, as well as my husband. They never, not once ever, complained about ‘hearing loss’ from their shotguns or rifles.” Duke believes Duncan should work toward something more worthwhile. A former school board member, Duke makes four suggestions—including “Help for schools all over the United States. Our system, a democracy, depends on intelligent educated voters.”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+