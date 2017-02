A University of South Carolina student from Walhalla has been selected for a trip next week to the United Nations in New York City. Kathryn Stoudemire was chosen for her leadership skills and is one of only five USC students chosen for the trip. It’s believed they’ll get to meet former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, now U-N ambassador for the U-S. Kathryn Stoudemire is a USC sophomore, daughter of Patty and Blair Stoudemire.

