A senior at Walhalla High School is preparing to compete in this year’s South Carolina Pageant. Morgan McCall gained a berth in this year’s pageant having won Miss Mauldin in February. Her platform is personal. Morgan speaks for the cause to manage diabetes. The next Miss Carolina is to be crowned June 24 in Columbia. Morgan is spending the time now getting ready. And the preparation included an interview today at 101.7/WGOG.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+