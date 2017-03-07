Walhallans charged with offenses in two locales

The stop of a U-Haul truck late Saturday night in Westminster resulted in charges made against two Walhallans—charges that were laid in two separate police jurisdictions. The Westminster police identified Kenneth Street, Walhalla residents Jeffrey Wayne Landrith and Brittany Leanne Jones as the driver and passenger of the truck. According to Chief Dean Awalt, charges against Landrith and Jones were made by his department as the result of the stop of the truck at 11:55 Saturday night on Mimosa Street. The Walhalla police say they placed burglary and larceny charges against the two after an incident last Thursday night at Walhalla Gardens Apartments, where household furniture and other items were taken.

