Walhalla’s new administrator to re-locate from the coast

Walhalla has gone to the South Carolina coast to find its new city administrator. The job goes to Brent Taylor who, for the last ten years, has worked as director of the parks and recreation program for Horry County. Taylor comes to Walhalla with the endorsement of Richard Blackwell. Councilman Tjay Bagwell says Blackwell, the director of the Oconee Economic Alliance, recommended Walhalla hire Taylor. Bagwell says Taylor will start the job next week. He replaces the retiring Nancy Goehle and will start the job at a salary of $55 thousand. The city council cast its vote for Taylor after an executive session last evening at City Hall. The council also agreed to pursue a contract with Patti Hutchinson to plant trees and bushes inside the Streetscape blocks downtown. Mayor Danny Edwards announced that the state Department of Transportation has granted Walhalla permission to plant trees inside the medians, but it’s now a matter of which trees the DOT will find acceptable.

