Warehouse to be converted to office building

Without question or debate, Seneca planners threw their support last night to a zoning change that will allow warehouse property to be converted to an office building. The planning commission recommends 701 E-S 1st Street be switched from a residential-6 zone to neighborhood commercial. Contractor Spencer Wilson, whose office is across the street, told the commissioners that he had been trying to buy the property for 16-17 years. Ed Halbig, planning and community development director gave a staff report which calls the zoning change “useful and appropriate.” Last night’s hearing attracted no one from the general public. Commission Chairman Barry Duvall said the zoning change will be forwarded to the city council for action at council’s February 14 and March 14 meetings.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+