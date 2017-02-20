Was that a coyote or a mountain lion?

Forty years ago coyotes were illegally introduced into South Carolina. Today their numbers are sufficient enough that they have been killing the state’s official animal—the white-tailed deer. A DNR wildlife biologist will speak Thursday in Oconee County in a forum sponsored by FOLKS—Friend of Lake Keowee. The public is invited at 6:30 to the World of Energy. Refreshments will be served at 6. If you have photos of critters you are unsure about, you are invited to bring them to allow DNR biologist Jay Butfiloski to identify them. Another question Butfiloski can answer is whether there is a bounty out on coyotes.

