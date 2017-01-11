Water customers bring their complaints and questions

Pioneer Rural Water has entered the construction phase of its 2.5 million gallon a day treatment plant. Yet some disgruntled customers say it’s “a done deal” that they can’t reverse. About 25 Pioneer customers brought complaints and questions to yesterday’s meeting of the district’s board of directors. They are upset that plans for the project entail water rate increases that’ll help retire the debt from a 40-year federal government loan. Pioneer officials encouraged their customers to speak at yesterday’s meeting where General Manager Terry Pruitt read the summary of an impact study which found that, in the long run, it’s going to be less expensive to make water than to continue to buy it from Seneca and Westminster and retail it to customers throughout parts of Oconee and Anderson counties. The board then passed a resolution that officially designates a Colorado bank as interim lender for the project—the cost for which is estimated at $17 million. In answer to a question from Bob Winchester of the Oconee Joint Regional Sewer Authority, a large user of Pioneer water, Pruitt said over the first year the cost to the JRSA will be an extra $1.50 cents a day. He said the cost to the average Pioneer customer will be an additional $3.50 a month.

