Water line break
One lane of SC 28 at Bountyland remains blocked to traffic this morning. Crews from Seneca Light and water are repairing a 6″ water line. Affected is the right hand lane of 28 northbound in the vicinity of Parkway Products.
The Golden Corner's Radio Station
