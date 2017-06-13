Water management and water levels focus for meeting

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District holds a workshop on water management and water levels at Lake Hartwell Monday, June 26 in Toccoa, Georgia. The three-hour event begins at 6 p.m.,at the Currahee campus of North Georgia Technical College. The Corps of Engineers and associated agencies will have experts and displays to discuss various aspects of water management, reservoir level management and water safety. The National Weather Service will be available to answer questions. At 7 p.m. water managers and a meteorologist will give a formal presentation followed by questions and answers. “We’ve had a number of questions about water management from the public, especially during drought,” Melissa Wolf, chief of the Natural Resources Section for the Savannah District, said. “This workshop will assist the public in understanding the complex and interacting factors involving reservoir levels and water management.” North Georgia Technical College, Currahee campus, is located at 8989 GA Highway 17 South, Toccoa, Georgia. The workshop will be held in the Conference Center. Other than the 7 p.m. presentation, the event is come-&-go. The workshop will not focus on the proposed update to the Savannah River Drought Plan currently available to the public for comment. The proposed updated drought plan would make adjustments to water releases from the Savannah District reservoirs. The updated Drought Plan is part of Interim 2 of the Savannah River Basin Comprehensive Study.

