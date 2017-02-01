West-Oak Wrestling Wins Region Tournament

The West-Oak Wrestling Team finished the 2016-17 wrestling season as Region I AAA Champions. At the Region I AAA Tournament on Tuesday, the Warriors qualified all 13 of their wrestlers to the Upper State tournament. West-Oak also had 12 wrestlers in the finals of the tournament and crowned 9 region champions.

