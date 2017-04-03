WEATHER UPDATE from Oconee schools

The bands of heavy rain across Oconee County are a matter of concern for those concerned with the county’s public school day. District staff are monitoring the forecast of what’s to come later in the day–especially around dismissal time this afternoon. So far, according to assistant superintendent Steve Hanvey, classes will continue on schedule. However, if the rain is an issue at dismissal time, the schools will keep the students until which time the weather improves and allows for safe trips home.

