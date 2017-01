The Red Cross lent assistance to an adult and a child as the result of a weekend fire near Seneca. Oconee Fire Chief Charlie King said the fire was reported at 2 o’clock Saturday morning underneath a mobile home on the Harbin Lane near the Shiloh Road, inside the Corinth-Shiloh district. According to King, smoke damage and the need to disconnect electric power forced the two people to seek alternate accommodations.

