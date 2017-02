One person was reported in custody as law enforcement officers chased a vehicle last night in the Westminster area. Police Chief Dean Awalt called it a small, low-speed chase of speeds approximating 40 miles an hour, as officers pursued a suspected driving under suspension violator 101.7/WGOG NEWS also received word of a Sunday morning chase northbound on I-85 from Georgia. That vehicle is reported to have rolled and caught fire.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+