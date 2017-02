A van was left on its side in an accident around 6:45 yesterday morning, southwest of Walhalla. Reports received by 101.7/WGOG NEWS indicate the van hit a power pole on the Stribling Shoals Road and a power outage resulted for Blue Ridge Electric customers. Late Friday morning in Seneca, two cars collided at N. Chestnut and W-N 1st Streets. Police Capt. Robert Tribble said the driver of a Hyundai went to the hospital with minor injuries.

