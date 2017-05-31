West-Oak percussion ensemble a title winner!

The West-Oak Warrior Percussion Ensemble took home a Percussion Scholastic Novice Division title during competition this year at the SC Band Directors Associations Winter Ensemble Championship. The Warrior Percussions, in only their second year, prevailed over eight other competitors. Director William Flynn holds auditions throughout the county for 7th – 12th grade students in November for area percussionist whose home school doesn’t provide the program. This year’s ensemble was made of students from West-Oak High School and Seneca High. With a total 22 member, 11 students who made up the Battery and 11 in the Front Ensemble, the Warriors took the floor for 4 competitions, winning the State March 18th. Flynn stated, “I am extremely proud of all of the students. They worked hard all season. And it paid off in the end!” Members of the percussion staff are William Flynn, Amanda D’Aloisio and Zach Montgomery. This year’s show was written by Aaron Railey. Percussion Members: Battery: Seth Brock, Sean Walters, Brendan Williams, Brayden Rochester, Trey Lattimore, Madelyn Lee, Heather Byers, Michael Williams, Allen Crenshaw, Domynic Reed, Nick Grant. Front Ensemble: Ashlin Deatherage, Kristin Deatherage, Mason Beattie, Meghan Woodring, Sean McCarley, Benton Halbig, Jessie Butts, Hadasa Byers, Luke Smith, Cameron Barkley, Jonathan Byers.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+