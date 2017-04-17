West side of airport identified for ramp expansion

The manager of the Oconee Regional Airport near Clemson says space to park airplanes the airport’s greatest need. In the opinion of Jeff Garrison, additional apron space ranks above a new terminal and the long-term goal of runway extension. The small airport, not far from the Clemson campus, has become an increasingly busy place for flights during Clemson football game days. So much so that Garrison is toying with the idea of requiring pilots to reserve apron space. Plans drawn by the airport consultant firm for the future of the airport were displayed and discussed during a Thursday night meeting of the county Aeronautics Commission. Randy Renz, the chairman, said, “This is probably the best plan we’ve had a in a while” and he told his fellow commissioners that the next step is for the W-K Dickson consultant company “to dollarize” the plan to it may be submitted to the FAA.

