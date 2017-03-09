West Union man found work thru Tech program

A young West Union man found a better job after enrolling in a Tri-County Technical College program that helps under-resourced adults earn college credit and other academic certifications. It’s called the I-Best (Integrated Basic Education and Skills Training.) Andrew Pruitt became frustrated with part-time, minimum wage jobs. His mother had learned about I-Best, which is designed to meet the needs of workers and employers in Oconee, Anderson and Pickens counties. Two months into the semester, the 22-year old Pruitt was hired on the spot by Oconee Machine and Tool. He will take the Manufacturing 102 course this summer, learn while on the job, and continue to take classes toward a CNC degree. According to Tech, research shows there are nearly 170,000 people—25 and older—living in the three counties who have a high school diploma but less than an associate degree.

