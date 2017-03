West Union residents have an invitation for this year’s public hearing on the next town budget. Town of West Union is expecting revenue of about $540 thousand dollars during 2017-18—-against planned expenses of $500 thousand. The current tax mill rate is 48.8 and the plan is to hold the millage rate to that number. West Union residents may question or comment on the budget during a 6 o’clock meeting Tuesday, March 14 at Town Hall.

