WESTMINSTER ANNOUNCES 100AMP LOAD CONTROL SWITCHES ARE HERE

A number of Westminster electrical customers last year were unable to take advantage of the City of Westminster’s load control program because their individual air conditioning units had electrical loads greater than 40amps. Westminster City Administrator Chris Carter announces that the city via its membership within Piedmont Municipal Power Agency (PMPA) took delivery of 54, 100amp load control devices. This will allow those customers whose air conditioning units called for an electrical load of greater than 40amps to take advantage of the good neighbor rate available for those with load control devices. Right now, the city has a waiting list of five people but knows there are more who may qualify. If you received a door hanger marked “other A/C load above 40amps” call the city and get on the list to have the higher amperage load control device installed.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+