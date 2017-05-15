Westminster Elementary student wins financial literacy contest

A special guest speaker at Westminster Elementary School brought an award for a student who distinguished herself in a topic that all students can benefit from as they make their way from childhood to adulthood. State Treasurer Curtis Loftis Jr. presented a $529 dollar check to Mary Margaret Smith for her winning blog that followed the theme of distinguishing between needs and wants. According to Loftis, it’s important for students to be able to choose between a want which is something you desire to have but not necessary for a life, and a need, which is something you can’t live without. The money will go toward Mary Margaret’s Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan. The student’s achievement highlights what Principal Sherrie McAlister and county assistant superintendent Ginger Hopkins say is the importance for students to make the right decisions about money and learn how to establish a solid financial base for their future.

