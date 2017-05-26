Westminster man arrested in crimes at stornge units

A Westminster man was jailed Thursday as part of an investigation of thefts on two occasions at storage units near Seneca. The crimes occurred on the Rochester Highway. The Oconee Sheriff’s Office announced charges of second degree burglary and larceny against Austin Thomas Woodard, 21, of Freeman Street. In the burglary reported on March 4, tools were taken, including chainsaws. In the burglary reported March 23rd, a quantity of items were taken, which included camping and outdoor equipment and tools. The Sheriff’s Office belies Woodard entered the rental buildings sometime between March 1st and March 3rd and took the items.

