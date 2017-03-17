WESTMINSTER MAN INDICTED ON FEDERAL GUN CHARGE

United States Attorney Beth Drake announces that a Federal Grand Jury in Greenville returned an indictment against 43-year-old Matthew Blake Sosby of Westminster. He was charged in a one-count indictment with felon in possession of a firearm. The maximum possible penalty Sosby could receive is a fine of $250,000 and/or imprisonment of 10 years. This case was investigated by agents of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jeanne Howard of the Greenville Office. The United States Attorney stated that all charges in the indictment are merely accusations and that all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

