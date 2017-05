Flood damage to the Westminster Masonic Hall has forced the Masons to re-locate their annual sale of tomato and flower plants. The sale is now underway at the front of the Oconee Habitat for Humanity store in the Bountyland Community. There, you can buy read-for-the-ground tomato and flower plants. What you pay goes to the Habitat’s mission to put deserving people into homes of their own.

