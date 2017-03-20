Westminster music venue host the city’s birthday party

The Westminster Music Hall on Main Street closed last fall. But a group of Westminster residents is trying to revive the venue as the Westminster Music Center. The Music Center, under acting director of B-J Callahan, hosted the city’s birthday event. Callahan’s two-member group, “Amongst the Trees”, provided the entertainment. Callahn’s father, Bill, has high hopes for the Music Center. “We’ve started the process of re-generating entertainment here in the venue,” Bill Callahan says.

