Westminster native is Miss Clemson University

The new Miss Clemson University is a Westminster native—Brooklyn Faye Garrett. The 21-year old Garrett is a West-Oak High graduate and she captured Saturday night’s Clemson University scholarship pageant by winning the overall interview award, the overall philanthropy service award, the people’s choice award, and Miss Congeniality, voted on by her fellow contestants. Miss Clemson’s court is made up of 4th runner up-Anissa Snipes, 3rd runner up- Aaliyah Cupil, 2nd runner up-Kelsie Fringer and 1st runner up-Carly Cook.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+