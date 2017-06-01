Westminster ready to show off comprehensive plan

The goals and aspirations for Westminster are contained in a plan that will be reviewed at 6 o’clock tonte in the training room of the city fire department at 216 Emergency Lane. Interested members of the public are invited by the city planning commission for a hearing on the proposed comprehensive plan. City Administrator Chris Carter will speak and Jennifer Vissage of the Appalachian Council of Governments will summarize what’s in the plan. Interested members of the public may see at the plan online or look at a hard copy at City Hall.

