Westminster woman wins MLK diversity leader award

Westminster resident Betty Johnson has been honored as the latest winner of the Martin Luther King Diversity Leadership Award—presented annually by the Greenville Health System. GHS held an awards luncheon Friday to recognize employees and departments for demonstrating a commitment to diversity. Johnson, an environmental services technician at Oconee Memorial Hospital, was recognized for her work at the hospital and in her community where she organized an Easter egg hunt that started in her yard and has grown to a major community event. The Rotary Club last year named her Citizen of the Year. In 1963, along with two friends, Johnson helped integrate a Westminster restaurant. According to GHS, they simply took a chance and were served in a respectful and peaceful manner. Hunter Kome, OMH president, said, “Betty Johnson embodies the values of GHS and Martin Luther King Jr.”

