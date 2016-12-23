WGOG to air Year in Review

For many reasons, 2016 will go down as a year to be remembered. Our review of the year’s local and area news highlights will be presented twice over the next week. Stories and events such as a school shooting, the aftermath of a police shooting, and the creation of a new kind of school in Salem are among the stories to be highlighted. The 101.7/WGOG Year in Review, brought to you by your local Tri-County ACE stores, will air at 5 o’clock Friday, December 30 and 8 am Saturday, December 31.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+