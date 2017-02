WGOG will leave the air temporarily this afternoon to accommodate the Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative as it connects a new customer on the Westminster Highway. We apologize to listeners who will be inconvenienced. WGOG expects to be off the air for 30 minutes—likely between 1 and 1:30. However, Blue Ridge has reserved a two hour period, from 1 to 3, to complete it work.

