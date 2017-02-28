What’s the effect for Oconee if Obamacare is scrapped?

Expect President Donald Trump to talk tonight about the nation’s health care insurance law and to show frustration over the inability so far to kill or change it. Obamacare generated a question last night by one of the members of the board that decides policy for the grounds of Oconee Memorial Hospital. Hunter Kome, president of the OMC campus, responded, “Nobody knows for sure what the changes will be.” But he said the changes affecting South Carolina are liable to be smaller than other states that chose to expand their Medicaid programs, when South Carolina did not.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+