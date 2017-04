The Oconee coroner says the Cole Dylan Wheeler autopsy showed that the 18-year old Seneca man died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries in his fiery car crash yesterday morning on U-S 76/the Long Creek Highway. However, Coroner Karl Addis says the toxicology analysis associated with the fatal accident is pending; those test results, he says, could take four to eight weeks. Addis has ruled Wheeler’s death an accidental death.

