When it comes to drought, Oconee still a “red” county

South Carolina has seen rainfall during the last six weeks, but some areas—such as Oconee, Anderson and Pickens—continue to battle a level of drought and are trying to recover from long-term lack of precipitation. “Rains over the last two weeks have accelerated field preparation and corn planting,” S.C. Department of Agriculture Assistant Commissioner Aaron Wood stated. “Winter wheat, cool-season pasture, spring forage, and early-season vegetable yields look to be down because of poor growing conditions.” Reports show soil moisture across the state is below the five-year average, and this information raises cause for concern as South Carolina approaches the growing season and warmer weather. “You have to understand that we have been very dry for a very long time, and wet for a short period of time,” Pickens County naturalist and West Area Drought Committee Member Dennis Chastain said. “There has been some conspicuous improvement in the upper levels of the soil and the near term looks good for the beginning of the planting season, but at the deeper levels the soil is still very dry. And these upper Savannah reservoirs look like what you would see during a long hot, dry summer.” According to the South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC), wildfire activity in March was 70 percent higher than usual for this time of the year. But the recent rains have played a role in reducing the potential for short-term danger. The Upstate counties will remain in their current drought statuses due to low stream flow levels and notable declines in water levels for reservoirs in the Savannah and Saluda Basins. The recent rains improved stream flow conditions, but those improved conditions are expected to only be temporary.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+