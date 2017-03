A week-long wildfire by the Oconee side of the Wild and Scenic Chattooga in the Long Creek vicinity remains contained, but not controlled. The latest count, according to the district ranger, is that 570 acres have been lost to a fire which likely started from an abandoned campfire. Ranger Robbie Sitzlar of the Andrew Pickens District, while confident that the fire is contained, admits smoke is still a problem. Nearby Turkey Ridge Road remains closed.

