Wildfire continues to burn near the Chattooga

A couple of days old wildfire continues to burn near the Wild and Scenic Chattooga River, but the forest ranger is confident that by, cutting fire lines, crews have contained it. So far, according to Ranger Robbie Sitzlar of the Andrew Pickens District, the fire has consumed 500 acres, and the cause may have been an abandoned campfire. The location is the Chattooga at Turkey Ridge Road near Possum Creek Trail. The road and trail have been temporarily closed. The drift of smoke from the fire is apparently affecting the Coffee Road area between Walhalla and Westminster. One resident this morning said, “It’s hard to breath there…”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+