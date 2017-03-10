Walhalla, SC— Willard D. Kelley, 73, husband of Margi Ann Kelley, of 909 White Cut Road, Walhalla, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 10, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 PM, Friday, prior to the service at Davenport Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ASPCA, https://secure.aspca.org/donate/ or to the Oconee Memorial Hospital Foundation, Attn: GHS Cancer Institute, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at the home of Ty and Lori Kelley, 410 Chestnut Ridge Drive, Seneca, SC 29672.

