Seneca, SC — William Andrew Oakley, 89, husband of JoAnn Moffitt Oakley, of 621 Knox Road, Seneca, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Oconee Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, April 16, 2017, at Coneross Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 AM, Tuesday, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. The family is at the home.

