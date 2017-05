William Earl O’Dell, 54, of 200 West Oak Hwy., passed away Thursday, May 11, 2017. A Memorial service will be held at 4 pm, Monday, May 15, 2017 from the Sandifer Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service Monday from 3 – 4 pm, at the funeral home. The family is at the residence. Flowers are accepted, family request live plants. A message of condolence may be expressed by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

