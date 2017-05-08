William Hix

Westminster – William Cecil Hix, 91, widower of the late Nancy Marilyn Varnadore Hix, 210 Chiefs Lane, passed away Friday, May 5, 2017 at his residence. A funeral service will be held 3 pm, Monday, May 8, 2017 at Bethel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2-3 prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with full masonic rites. The family is at their respective homes. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

VK Facebook Twitter Google+