Walhalla, SC— William Narreece Wood, 64, husband of Lula Wood, of 502 Bullwinkle Drive, Walhalla, passed away Friday, December 30, 2016, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 3, 2017, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted. The family is at the home.

