Wilma Carroll

Westminster – Wilma Rene Carroll, 93, of 201 W. Abby Street, passed away Wednesday, June 07, 2017 at Lila Doyle Nursing Care. A funeral service will be held 3 pm, Friday, June 9, 2017 at the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 pm, prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in First Baptist Memorial Park. The family is the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, PO Box 296, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

