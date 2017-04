Winfred White

Westminster – Winfred Ray White, 82, husband of Sylvia Ann Haley White, 304 N. Piedmont Street, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2017 at his residence. A graveside service was held Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at First Baptist Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Westminster Masonic Lodge, 206 Retreat Street, Westminster, SC 29693 or to the Westminster Wesleyan Church, 311 N. Piedmont Street, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

