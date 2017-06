Westminster – Woodrow Harold Freeman, 75, of 305 Pine Wood Drive, passed away Monday, June 19, 2017 at his residence. No formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Medi Home Hospice, 10239 Clemson Blvd. #150, Seneca, SC 29678. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

