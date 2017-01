A contractor announces work is being performed on US Hwy 76 Clemson Blvd on Thursday 1-26-17 between Sandy Springs and Pickens County line. Ashmore Brothers, division of Rogers Group, requests drivers to pay attention to warning signs, flagmen, men and equipment working in the road. Please take alternate routes to avoid this area if at all possible. Please use caution and slow speed when traveling through this work zone.

