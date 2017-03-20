Work proposed on part of 123/the Toccoa Highway

​A near two-mile section of U-S 123/the Toccoa Highway in Oconee County would be re-built and re-habilitated, as part of the 2017 State Transportation Improvement Program. Announced today by the South Carolina DOT, this year’s program would spend $40 million for work on 94.40 miles of primary highways across the state, including the Oconee County project. The DOT welcomes comment on the Oconee project, as well as on all other projects statewide, between now and April 10.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+