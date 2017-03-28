Workforce education program announced

The 10th anniversary celebration of Tri-County Technical College’s Anderson Campus included the launch of a pilot Manufacturing Scholars Program with Michelin North America to build and grow the workforce of the future. The partnership announcement was held at the Anderson Campus, on 511 Michelin Boulevard. The program will begin with the fall semester. The Michelin Manufacturing Scholars program is designed for entry-level manufacturing professionals and is a pathway leading to manufacturing careers with Michelin North America. The one-semester program is customized to meet the needs Michelin has for qualified entry-level manufacturing professionals at their two plants in Tri-County Technical College’s service area Starr and Sandy Springs.

