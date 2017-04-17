World of Energy contest winners

With 75 votes from community members in Upstate South Carolina, the Arts Center of Clemson is the winner of the inaugural Festival of Eggs decorating contest, sponsored by Duke Energy’s World of Energy at Oconee Nuclear Station. The contest, a spinoff from the World of Energy’s annual Festival of Trees, invited local organizations to adopt and decorate 16-inch plastic eggs, transforming them into works of art. Visitors to the World of Energy cast ballots for their favorite egg. Eighteen organizations participated, representing non-profits throughout the Upstate. Oconee Humane Society came in second with 73 votes, and the YouthLink STEM Xtreme egg took third place after receiving 68 votes. The Arts Center of Clemson will receive a $300 donation from Duke Energy. Oconee Humane Society will receive $200 and YouthLink STEM Xtreme $100.

