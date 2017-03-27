Workplace mishaps at two s. highway 11 locations

A fire at a manufacturing plant and a construction accident kept Oconee County public safety responders on the go late this morning. The fire occurred at Lift Tek manufacturing; the workplace accident at J-Davis Construction. Fire broke out around 10 am in a machine section of fork lift accessory maker Lift Tek. Charlie King, Oconee Fire Chief, said fire fighters called extra manpower to extinguish the fire and put a stop to flare ups. According to King, a fine metal dust acting as fire fuel has make extinguishment difficult. No one reported hurt. There was an injury to a worker at J-Davis Construction, requiring ambulances and a medical transport helicopter.

